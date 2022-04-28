JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) A 26-year-old transient woman has been charged for failure to comply with Megan’s Law requirements after she left “Just for Jesus” in Brockway and fled to South Carolina.

According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 26-year-old Victoria Jean Johnson at Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on Wednesday, April 13.

She faces a second-degree felony charge of failure to register.

She was convicted on January 11, 2021, for Aggravated Indecent Assault – Complainant less than 16 years old and the person is four or more years older.

Her registration began on April 27, 2021.

She is listed as a Tier 3 Sex Offender which required a life-time registration.

According to a criminal complaint, Johnson is required to register monthly due to being a transient offender. Her last reported address was at “Just for Jesus”, an outreach facility in Brockway.

Police said Johnson left the facility in February and fled to Summerville, South Carolina, where she is currently residing.

(Photo Courtesy of Megan’s Law website)