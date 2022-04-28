FLINTON – The Glendale Lady Vikings showed why they are the defending District 6 champions as they defeated the visiting Curwensville Lady Tide by a final of 9-0 on Thursday evening.



Lady Viking senior Hannah Noel surrendered just one hit for the game, while striking out 10 Curwensville batters. Lady Tide cleanup batter Mackenzie Wall broke up the no-hit bid for Noel in the top of the seventh inning with two outs with a base-knock to short.



Curwensville ace Joslynne Freyer pitched a solid game for the visitors, surrendering just three earned runs and striking out nine Lady Vikings. Five fielding errors for the Lady Tide helped to aid the Glendale offense along with two solo home runs in the game; one each from Riley Best and Madison Peterson.



The loss is the second straight for the Lady Tide as the team falls to 4-3 overall on the year. Curwensville will look to stop the recent skid Friday evening, with a home game against Juniata Valley. The Lady Tide lost a narrow 8-7 affair against the Lady Hornets earlier this week and will look to make it a season split between the two programs for 2022.



GLENDALE – 9

Riley Best (CF) 4321, Hannah Noel (P) 3110, Madison Peterson (SS) 3211, Alyson Buterbaugh (3B) 4000, Koltlyn Cavalet (2B0 4222, Jillian Taylor (RF) 4000, Kelly Kasaback (LF) 4000, Abigail Williams (1B) 2000, Caitlyn Rydbom (C) 2011. TOTALS 30 9 7 5.

Batting



2B: Hannah Noel, Koltlyn Cavalet

HR: Riley Best, Madison Peterson

TB: Riley Best 5, Hannah Noel 2, Madison Peterson 4, Koltlyn Cavalet 3, Caitlyn Rydbom

RBI: Riley Best, Madison Peterson, Koltlyn Cavalet 2, Caitlyn Rydbom

ROE: Riley Best, Hannah Noel, Madison Peterson, Koltlyn Cavalet, Jillian Taylor

HBP: Madison Peterson, Caitlyn Rydbom

SB: Riley Best, Hannah Noel, Jillian Taylor

Fielding



E: Koltlyn Cavalet

CURWENSVILLE – 7

Taylor Luzier (CF) 3000, Natalie Wischuck (SS) 2000, Kylee Shaw (LF) 1000, Joslynne Freyer (P) 3000, Mackenzie Wall (3B) 3010, Teagan Harzinski (1B) 3000, Shyanne Rudy (2B/SS) 2000, Maddie Butler (RF) 2000, Addison Butler (C) 2000, Rylee Wiggins (LF/2B) 1000. TOTALS 22 0 1 0.

Batting

TB: MacKenzie Wall

ROE: Natalie Wischuck

FC: Joslynne Freyer, Teagan Harzinski

CS: Rylee Wiggins

Fielding

E: Teagan Harzinski, Taylor Luzier, Natalie Wischuck 3

Score by Inning

Curwensville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.

Glendale 1 0 3 2 1 2 x.

Pitching

Curwensville

Joslynne Freyer



6 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 9 K, 2 HR.

Glendale

Hannah Noel



7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 K.

W – Hannah Noel L – Joslynne Freyer (4-3).