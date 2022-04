Brenda Elizabeth Booser, 82, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, while a resident of Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville, PA. Brenda was born on December 12, 1939, to the late Dorothy Mackenzie in Brookville. Brenda was a hard worker; she worked at Brookville Glove and MacBeth’s Cabin’s. She loved all animals. She enjoyed going to […]

