HARRISBURG–Attorney General Josh Shapiro filed a motion to revoke the bail of Jeffrey Thomas in light of new charges in two separate incidents, both filed this week. Thomas has been charged with harassment and reckless driving by the Windber Police Department. He was also charged in a domestic violence incident with assault and reckless endangerment filed by Pennsylvania State Police.

Mr. Thomas was charged this week in two additional wholly separate occurrences.

On Monday, Thomas was charged in a domestic violence incident from May 2021. Thomas was charged with assault, reckless endangerment and harassment. Pennsylvania State Police filed charges against the defendant after interviewing an eyewitness who brought forth allegations of abuse by Jeffrey Thomas against his wife, Amy Thomas. Thomas was arrested, arraigned and released on bail. This case is being prosecuted by the Office of Attorney General and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 5, 2022.

On Thursday, the Windber Police Department filed charges against Mr. Thomas for a March 2022 incident. Charges include harassment and reckless driving stemming from an incident between the defendant and another driver in Windber Borough. This case is also set to be prosecuted by the Office of Attorney General.

Back in September 2021, AG Shapiro’s office charged Mr. Thomas with Rape, Indecent Assault, Strangulation, Simple Assault, and Criminal Trespass following an investigation into an incident that occurred at a residence in Windber Borough. That case is also being prosecuted by the Office of Attorney General and is scheduled for trial on September 13, 2022.

All charges discussed are accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.