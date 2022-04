Stephen Blair Willar, 60, of Sterling, VA passed away on April 21, 2022 surrounded by family and friends. Steve was born in Bellefonte, PA on June 9, 1961 and was the beloved son of Dr. Sidney B. and Barbara C. Willar. He was a member of the Class of 1979 at Punxsutawney Area High School in Punxsutawney, PA and attended […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/stephen-blair-willar/