Shirley June (Nogroski) Milliren, 89, of New Bethlehem, PA, formerly of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, while at her home. She was born on June 9, 1932, to the late William and Aldine (Gunns) Nogroski in Reynoldsville. She graduated from Reynoldsville High School as valedictorian of the class of 1950. Shirley married John “Jack” “Moe” Milliren […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/shirley-june-nogroski-milliren/