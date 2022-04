Nancy Mae Woodbury, age 64, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital. She was born in Punxsutawney on October 5, 1957, to Levi and Dorothy (McMillen) Smith. Nancy attended the New Beginnings Church and drove school bus for the Punxsutawney Area School District for nearly 30 years. She loved gardening, cooking, watching Westerns, […]

