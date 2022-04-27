Clearfield Borough
- Police served a warrant on a male after Lawrence Township police stopped a vehicle that he was in.
- Police responded to the Clearfield Driving Park where a male was bitten by a dog.
- Police responded to a reported hit-and-run on Nichols Street. According to police, a vehicle struck a parked car, rendering it disabled and then fled. Officers later located the vehicle and determined the driver to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges are currently pending at this time.
- Police responded to a minor accident in the area of North Front and East Locust streets. No injuries occurred as a result and one vehicle was towed from the scene.
- Police responded to disturbance along Bigler Avenue that involved a male and female. Officers were able to handle the incident on-scene.
- Police received a report of vandalism that occurred along the Clearfield Riverwalk. According to police, several stones sitting along the wall were pushed over into the river, which caused damage to them. The investigation is continuing at this time.
Lawrence Township
- Police reported a DUI/drug arrest occurred April 25 on 104th Calvary Road. While on patrol on Montgomery Run Road, an officer got behind a swerving vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted on 104th Calvary Road and the driver, a 64-year-old Clearfield man, was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of a small amount of marijuana. Charges are currently pending at this time.
Curwensville Borough
- Police were called to Sunset Lane where a male was reportedly shooting a crossbow in an unsafe manner. However, he was gone prior to police arrival on-scene.
- Police made contact with Amanda and Vaughn Humberson, both of whom were found to have active warrants. After reportedly resisting arrest, the male was placed into custody along with the female. Both were subsequently transported to the Clearfield County Jail.
- Police were called to Ridgeview Elder Care for a reported suspicious vehicle. However, the vehicle was gone prior to police arrival.
- Police were called to a medical facility on State Street where a prescription pad was reportedly stolen. The item was later located, police said.
- Police were called to a minor, two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Filbert and Meadow streets. No injuries were reported.