HENDERSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Jefferson County man is facing charges for allegedly strangling and assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute at a residence in Henderson Township.

According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Kyle Matthew Lee in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on Wednesday, April 20.

Troopers of PSP Punxsutawney were dispatched to an inactive domestic dispute at a residence along 4th Street, in Henderson Township, Jefferson County, on Wednesday, April 20, around 12:13 a.m.

According to a criminal complaint, upon arrival, troopers located Kyle Lee who was standing in the front yard of the Henderson Township residence. Lee related to police that he and his wife had numerous verbal arguments in the past weeks, in which items were thrown at him by his wife. He further explained that he feared she was about to start throwing items again, so he grabbed her by her hair with his right hand, grabbed her left shoulder with his left hand, and pushed her to the ground. Lee related that no items were thrown during this incident, and no physical injuries were observed or reported by Lee.

The victim was then interviewed in the living room of the residence.

She told police that she and Lee were engaged in a verbal argument when he slapped her with an open palm on her right cheek. She also told police that she called Lee an (expletive) for slapping her, which caused him to become irate, the complaint indicates.

The victim reported that Lee then grabbed her by the hair with his right hand and pushed her to the floor and began to “bounce” her head off an adjacent bag of trash. Lee then released her hair and grabbed her throat with his right hand, squeezing her throat, and pushing her head to the floor, according to the complaint.

The victim stated that she was unable to breathe and attempted to pry Lee’s hand from her throat, but she was unsuccessful. The victim explained that after approximately one to two minutes, Lee released his grip from her throat, proceeded to cover her nose and mouth, and continued to push her head into the floor. The victim related that she was once again unable to breathe, and Lee kept shouting, “Are you going to shut up now? Are you going to shut your mouth?” according to the complaint.

During the interview, police observed redness and scratches on the right-hand side of the victim’s neck, as well as redness and swelling on her right cheek. The physical injuries police observed were consistent with the statement given by the victim, the complaint notes.

Lee was arraigned at 8:15 a.m. on April 20 in front of Judge Inzana on the following charges:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

– Strangulation – Blocking the Nose and Mouth of the Person, Felony 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Lee is currently free on $30,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, May 24, at 11:45 a.m. with Judge Inzana presiding.