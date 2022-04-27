PITTSBURGH – A DuBois man pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of a federal money laundering law related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield and Allegheny counties, U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung announced Tuesday.

Taylor Thomas, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to launder money before U.S. District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand.

Thomas was one of 47 defendants charged in six related indictments as part of the Return to Sender investigation.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that Thomas was intercepted communicating with other members of the conspiracy, including Derek Hillebrand and Yusuf Adekunle.

Those communications revealed that Thomas sent multiple parcels containing U.S. currency to individuals in California on behalf of Hillebrand, Adekunle and other members of the drug trafficking organization.

That money represented drug proceeds that were used to purchase additional methamphetamine and marijuana for the members of the organization, who would then receive shipments of methamphetamine and marijuana in mail parcels sent from suppliers in California, Nevada and Oregon.

Wiegand scheduled sentencing for Thomas on Aug. 30, 2022, at 10 a.m. The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine not to exceed $500,000, or both.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant. Pending sentencing, the court ordered that the defendant remain out on bond.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jonathan D. Lusty and Michael R. Ball are prosecuting this case on behalf of the government. The Drug Enforcement Administration led the multi-agency investigation of this case, which also included the Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Postal Service – Office of Inspector General, United States Postal Inspection Service, Internal Revenue Services, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, Allegheny County Police and Pennsylvania State Police.

Also assisting were the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office and the Clarion Borough Police Department.

This prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the United States.

OCDETF uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.