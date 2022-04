Donna L. Paolinellie, age 77 of DuBois, PA died Monday, April 25, 2022 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville, PA. Born on April 23, 1945 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Marino J. and Kathleen (Hackett) Paolinellie. Donna had worked as a waitress in various restaurants in the area over the years. She was Roman Catholic […]

