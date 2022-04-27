HARRISBURG – Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman reminded Pennsylvanians Tuesday that they can apply for, complete and return mail ballots in-person in one visit to their county board of elections office until May 10, 2022.

“This is another accessible option available to eligible voters,” Chapman said. “As soon as ballots are ready, voters can ensure their voices are heard in just a single stop to their county board of elections office or other designated location.”

Before making the trip to their county board of elections office or satellite office, voters should check the office hours. Once the county has finalized and printed absentee and mail-in ballots, voters can request an application.

County election officials will verify voters’ eligibility, then provide them with a ballot, which they can immediately complete and return. To vote by mail-in or absentee ballot, voters must supply proper identification, Chapman said.

Whether completing the ballot at home or at the county board of elections office, voters should read all instructions carefully and follow these steps to ensure their ballot is counted:

Enclose the mail ballot in the inner security envelope indicating “official election ballot” and seal it.

Seal the inner security envelope in the pre-addressed outer envelope.

Sign and date the voter’s declaration on the outer envelope.

Voted mail ballots must be received by a voter’s county board of elections by 8 p.m. May 17, Election Day. To date, more than 734,000 Pennsylvanians have applied for a mail-in ballot and more than 76,000 Pennsylvanians have applied for an absentee ballot to vote in the primary.

In Pennsylvania, voters can vote by mail ballot or vote in person at their polling place on Election Day. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 17.

The deadline to register to vote in the primary election is May 2. Pennsylvanians can register to vote and check their registration status online or download and print a registration form and mail it to their county election board.

Applicants using the online voter registration system must complete and submit their application by 11:59 p.m. May 2 to vote in the primary.

Paper voter registration forms must be received in county voter registration offices by close of business on May 2.

People wishing to register to vote in the May 17 primary must be:

A U.S. citizen for at least one month before the primary

A resident of Pennsylvania and of the election district in which the person plans to register and vote for at least 30 days before the primary

At least 18 years of age on or before the date of the primary

Only voters registered as Democrats or Republicans will select nominees in the primary to represent their party in the Nov. 8 general election.

However, all registered voters are able to vote on any local ballot questions, and all voters in the 5th Senatorial District in Philadelphia will be able to vote in a special election on the same day as the primary.

For more information on voting and elections, call the Department of State’s year-round hotline at 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772) or visit vote.pa.gov.