CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Municipal Authority reported Tuesday that the sewer takeover of Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough will be closing this Friday.

The takeover over should be finalized in early May.

At last month’s meeting, CMA had also discussed applying for a Gaming Funds grant that would offset the cost of new flow meters for the borough/township collection systems and a new sewer vac truck.

The proper paperwork has been submitted and the authority expects to hear more in November about whether or not the grant was acquired.

It was also reported that the pilot study equipment arrived at the Montgomery Water Treatment Facility on April 5. The unit was installed that week and the study officially began on Monday, April 11.

A cellular booster was added in the authority offices so data and any issues with the equipment could be handled remotely.

The state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will have a site visit on May 6. The study will last three months, ending on July 11.

A meeting will be held with Pall Corp. on May 24 to discuss possibly installing another membrane filtration system at the site as a “Plan B,” which would extend the study another three months.

The Clearfield Municipal Authority, however, did inform Pall Corp. that this would potentially happen if Pall Corp. were to be the one to fund it.

The authority does have plans to put together a scope and cost for the replacement of Lift Station 1 behind CVS Pharmacy once it’s in position to secure future infrastructure funding through PennVest, which dolls out loans as well as grants.

This would include a new pump station and a new force main for the site. Another future project would be a waterline replacement project to replace old cast iron lines with leaded joints.

Some of these lines have been operating since the 1900’s, and are in desperate need of replacement and updating.