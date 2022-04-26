Update: 2:33 p.m.

Lawrence Township police have apprehended Glenn A. Goodrich, 58, of Clearfield without incident.

Goodrich is housed in county jail in lieu of $100,000 bail, and scheduled for a preliminary hearing May 4 during centralized court.

——

CLEARFIELD – Lawrence Township police are asking for the public’s help with locating a man wanted for sex crimes.

According to a department-issued news release, the investigation began Feb. 16 when a video posted on YouTube from “Predator Catchers PA” that involved Glenn A. Goodrich, 58, of Clearfield.

Goodrich allegedly invited two individuals – whom he believed were 14 and 16 years old – to his motel room for “sexual activities.” He also sent an inappropriate photo and his address, police say.

Goodrich is charged with statutory sexual assault (attempt), statutory sexual assault (solicitation), unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault (attempt), aggravated indecent assault (solicitation), criminal use of communication facility, indecent assault (attempt) and indecent assault (solicitation).

Police have obtained a warrant for Goodrich’s arrest, but his whereabouts are currently unknown. Anyone with information is asked to contact township police at 814-765-1647/48 or 814-765-1533.