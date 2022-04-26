DUBOIS – The Reitz Theater of Cultural Resources Inc. announces auditions for the classic Broadway musical, Gypsy.

Auditions will be held on Saturday, May 14 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, May 15 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The show features 30 to 40 roles for elementary age children, pre-teen/teen children and adults ranging in age from 20’s to early 50’s.

There are eight singing roles involving primarily the adult characters, but also for children in smaller roles and groups.

Audition information can be found at www.reitztheater.com on the “Auditions” page. For questions relating to auditions, e-mail director Jonathan Heid at jheid1964@gmail.com.