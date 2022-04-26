State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report of harassment and disorderly conduct April 23 on Elizabeth Street in Houtzdale Borough. During the incident, a 45-year-old Houtzdale man allegedly threatened physical harm against the victims. He also repeatedly walked up and down the street yelling and causing a public annoyance. The man was charged accordingly through the district court.
- State police received a report of retail theft April 8 at Dollar General in Irvona Borough. During the incident, a 61-year-old Irvona woman allegedly took multiple items from the store without paying. Charges were filed through the district court.
- State police received a report of harassment April 12 on McNaul Street in Pike Township. During a domestic, a 34-year-old Curwensville man allegedly shoved the victim. Charges were filed through the district court.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report of loud music/disorderly conduct April 25 on Montgomery Run Road. According to police, contact was made with a male and he was made aware of the complaint. He denied the allegations, but it was noted police have been called to the residence 11 times for noise complaints. The male was subsequently cited for disorderly conduct.