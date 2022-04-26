BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A Brookville woman was charged allegedly she allegedly punched a television and head-butted a wall.

According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 18-year-old Danielle Ann Davis II in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, police responded to a residence located on Manor Lane, Knox Township, Jefferson County, on Tuesday, March 29, around 2:44 p.m. A victim was interviewed by police and stated that the defendant, Danielle Davis, broke the screen on his 65? television by punching it with her fist.

On March 30, around 4:15 p.m., police interviewed another victim, who reported that Davis head-butted a bedroom wall, resulting in a hole in the wall.

Police then interviewed Davis via telephone. Davis told police that towards the end of February, she was having anger issues. She told police she lashed out end struck the television with her fist and hit it multiple times breaking the screen, the complaint indicates.

Police asked Davis about the hole in the wall. She told me police she hit her head into the wall. Davis told police she could not remember the exact day, but it was in the middle to end of February, the complaint notes.

She faces a misdemeanor 3 count of Criminal Mischief – Tamper.

A preliminary hearing is set for 3:30 pm on Thursday, June 16, in front of Judge Bazylak.