CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Area School Board met Monday night to address several items on the agenda.

Two capital budget items were on the agenda – the purchase of a baritone saxophone and also completing the sidewalk extension at the junior/senior high school and seal coating on the school’s front parking lot.

Business Manager Sam Maney noted that these items had been listed in the capital projects budget with each item to be approved as they come up.

Under new business, the board approved the Occupational Therapy Service Agreement renewal with Penn Highlands Healthcare, which has been providing the service to the district. The agreement is for two years with an automatic renewal.

Board member Gail Ralston asked if the district could look into other providers prior to the renewal and was told that they could make informal inquiries, but if PHH learned of it, they could request termination of the contract renewal.

Additionally, if they do allow the agreement to renew after two years, the cost would potentially be the same.

In other business, a trip to England and Scotland is planned for 2024 with EF Educational Tours and the board approved advertising the trip.

The memorandum of understanding with the Clearfield Educational Association for summer programming was approved.

And the memorandum of understanding with Clearfield County Children and Youth Services regarding foster student transportation was also approved.

Action on a potential architectural agreement with HHSDR was tabled.