Clearfield- Tickets are on sale now for the Lumberjack Festival Truck Pull presented by Metzler Forest Products on Saturday, May 21st at the Clearfield Co. Fairgrounds.

Tickets are $15 per adult with children 10 and younger free. Advance ticket sales can be purchased online here.

The event is sponsored by PA Loggers and Log Haulers, Mild 2 Wild Motorsports and Kuhnle Brothers Trucking.

Gates will open at 4 pm. and pulls start at 6:30.

For more information visit LumberjackFest.net.