Garry Bennett Hallman, 69, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital. He was born in Punxsutawney on September 08, 1952, a son of the late John Samuel Hallman and Nancy Anne (Bennett) Hallman. Garry was a 1970 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School. He started as an activity’s director at Wellington Heights Personal Care […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/garry-bennett-hallman/