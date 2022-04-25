Clearfield Borough
- Police received a report of a bad check that was passed to the Clearfield Fair & Park Board. Upon investigation, police found the check had been returned due to a frozen/closed account.
- Police were called to a local business, where a door was found unsecured after hours. Police were able to secure the door.
- Police checked on a suspicious vehicle along East Walnut Street and reportedly discovered several adult males who had been consuming alcohol under the age of 21.
- Police responded to Spruce Street for a report of a tenant being loud and disorderly. Police were able to handle the incident on-scene.
- Police responded to Turnpike Avenue for a theft complaint.
- Police responded to West Second Avenue for a reported fight between a group of juveniles. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police responded to a noise complaint along Reed Street.
- Police were called to Bridge Street, where a male heard people calling his name. Police found the male was in need of mental health assistance, and he was transported to the hospital.
- Police responded to the hospital for an activated fire alarm. The alarm was found to have malfunctioned.
- Police were asked to check the welfare of a West Sixth Avenue resident. Police located the male and found him to be okay.
- Police arrested a female along Spruce Street after she was found to have an active arrest warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office. The female was transported to county jail on the warrant.