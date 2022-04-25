Union School District is accepting applications for Principal. K-12 PA principal certification is required; administrative experience preferred; exceptional leadership, interpersonal and organizational skills; experience with scheduling, student services, special education, standardized testing, discipline, and student activities; thorough knowledge of current best practices in the areas of professional development, technology integration, data analysis, curriculum, instruction, and assessment. Applicants should send a […]

