CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School is proud to announce the Students of the Month for March of 2022.
Teachers and guidance counselors select students on a basis of performance in class, participation, helpfulness, attendance and academic achievement.
Students of the Month for March 2022 are as follows:
- Seventh Grade: Eli Barrett, Ezra Sheets, Tiara Duckett and Sophia Campolong.
- Eighth Grade: Ian Matsko, Kaden Shaffer, Madison Fenton and Aevril Heywood.
- Ninth Grade:? Gabriel Shaffer, Levi Yoder, Hannah Glunt and Marlayna Bender.
- 10th Grade: Ben Wriglesworth, Domenico Margarucci, Danielle Cline and Grace Natoli.
- 11th Grade: Jarrett Zatoni, Mitchell Rowles, Danna Bender and Abby Ryan.
- 12th Grade: Chris Blowers, Ryan Gearhart, Sarina Zhu and Riley Vaow.