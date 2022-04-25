By: Krissy Turner

CLEARFIELD – The Hyde Wesleyan Church, in association with the Clearfield Ministerium, will host its annual Family Fun Day once again at Lower Witmer Park in Clearfield on Sunday, June 5, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Bob Croft, the church’s missions pastor, said the event has been well-attended, and usually averages between 1,500 to 2,000 people.

“We already have vendors signing up,” he shared, adding that “most years, there are around 25. All vendors commit that everything they do is free.”

Croft said the event features live Christian music under the pavilion, and this year Chiz Rider Ministries of State College will perform two, mini concerts.

There will also be a variety of fun, kid’s games and activities, he said. “Last year, we contracted with Fisher’s Party Central and they brought four, huge blow-up rides and a climbing wall.

“They will be back again this year, plus we’ll have a number of small games. Family Fun Day is a way for Clearfield area churches to love on Clearfield in a tangible way.”

“Everything is free,” Croft shared, adding “it’s a great treat for families that won’t hurt their pocketbook and is especially a blast for the kids.”

“I’m proud of the way our community comes out for Family Fun Day,” expressed Stevan Sheets, lead pastor of Hyde Wesleyan Church.

“Area churches and organizations volunteer to set up booths, music groups serve with their talents and each year the crowd shows up to participate.

“This event proves – again and again – that we are ‘better together.’ I look forward to gathering together – as a community – on the first Sunday in June.”

For more information or questions, call the Hyde Wesleyan Church at 814-765-5958. Visit “Clearfield Family Fun Day” on Facebook at @ClearfieldFFD.