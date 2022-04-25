CLEARFIELD – Mayor Mason Strouse is pleased to announce a Community Cleanup Day will happen in Clearfield Borough on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Those wishing to participate should meet at the Lower Witmer Park gazebo at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Work gloves, garbage bags and reflective vests will be distributed, while supplies last.

Coffee and water will be made available by Clearfield Presbyterian Church. Individuals, families, businesses and organizations are all encouraged to participate.

A list of places to deposit trash bags when done collecting will be made available to those participating. Trash can also be disposed of at the residences of those participating if they wish.

“We hope to have a great turn out, and I hope that we can make this an annual event,” shares Strouse. “We are pleased to be partnering with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful to help bring their Pick Up Pennsylvania campaign to Clearfield Borough.

“Even if you are not officially participating in this event, I encourage everyone in Clearfield Borough to do their part on April 30, 2022 to clean up their community.”

Last year from March through May, 60,505 people participated in Pick Up Pennsylvania. Over 2.2 million pounds of trash was picked up and 102,155 trees, flowers and other greens were planted.

“Cleaning up your neighborhood is one of the best investments you can make. Whether you have vacant lots plagued with debris, natural areas that experience illegal dumping, or litter scattered and blown from other sources, any neighborhood can be lifted up by the positive action,” said Shannon Reiter, president of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful.

For more information, visit the Mayor Mason Strouse Facebook page or www.ClearfieldBoro.com, or call 814-765-7817.