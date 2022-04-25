WINGATE — A difficult stretch of games for the Clearfield Bison got even tougher on Monday afternoon. It was April 12 that the Bison last saw victory, and in the hopes of ending a four-game skid, traveled to Wingate to face off with the Bald Eagle Area Eagles. Clearfield got the best of their opponents back in the beginning of the month, so the Eagles were looking to even the series.

Not only did they even it, they kept Clearfield from ever getting past first base. Bald Eagle pitcher McGwire Heverly would be completely lights-out on the afternoon, as the Bison would not have any luck at the plate, falling 6-0 courtesy of a no-hitter performance by Heverly that saw him fan 13 of 20 batters.

If it wasn’t for the five walks he gave up on the afternoon, it would have been an absolute perfect afternoon.

At the same time, this no hitter for most of the afternoon was a full-on pitchers duel. Heverly and Bison starter Blake Prestash went toe-to-toe, as both squads would remain scoreless through five innings. Bald Eagle kept Clearfield off the scoreboard in the top of the sixth. However, the bottom half of the inning would not go well for the visitors.

Defensively, Clearfield saw things head south quickly. Thanks to RBI’s by Heverly, who brought in Kahale Burns, Ethan Koleno plating two on an RBI-double, plus Cameron Watkins bringing in another run, it was too much to overcome in the final inning. Prestash was pulled with one out remaining in the sixth, giving up all six runs, none earned, while striking out five.

Heverly closed out the afternoon by putting down the final three batters, earning the no-hitter victory on the afternoon, and handing Clearfield its fifth consecutive loss.

Clearfield (3-6) finishes up its road trip on Wednesday afternoon with a 4:30 p.m. contest against DuBois.

SCORE BY INNING

Clearfield 000 000 0 – 0 0 2

Bald Eagle 000 006 X – 6 7 0

Clearfield – 0

Morgen Billotte 2000, Cole Bloom 2000, Kyle Elensky 3000, Blake Prestash 2000, Nolan Barr 2000, Ty Troxell 3000, Ryan Gearhart 2000, Isaac Durandetta 1000, Mike Fester 1000, Elijah Quick 2000. TOTALS 20 0 0 0.

Bald Eagle Area – 6

Kahale Burns 2100, Alex Gavlock 3100, Hayden Vaughn 3000, McGwire Heverly 2011, Justin Bisel 3110, Tyler Serb 3120, Parker Quick 2000, Ethan Koleno 3122, Cameron Watkins 3011, Mikey Snyder 0100. TOTALS 24 6 7 4.

LOB: 5/3

E: Bloom, Rumsky

ROE: Gavlock, Bisel

2B: Koleno, Heverly

SAC: Bloom/P. Quick

FC: Barr

SB: Serb, Snyder

CS: Koleno, Watkins

PITCHING

Clearfield: Prestash-5.2 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 0 ER, 5 SO, 2 BB; Rumsky-0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 SO, 0 BB.

Bald Eagle Area: Heverly-7 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 13 SO, 5 BB.

W-Heverly

L-Prestash