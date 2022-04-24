DUBOIS – The Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce was happy to recently help celebrate the opening of Kim McDonald-State Farm Agent’s new office location with a Red Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony.

Kim McDonald is a licensed State Farm Agent who provides State Farm insurance coverage to local individuals, families and businesses.

The new office is located at 110 McCracken Run Rd., in DuBois, and is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can contact her new office by phone at 814-375-4546 or visit her Web site for more information.

Pictured, (left to right), are: Deb Murone, Jodi August (Greater DuBois Chamber executive director), George Karlheim (president and chief executive officer of Marion Center Bank), Jim Cronauer (senior vice president at Marion Center Bank), Kim McDonald (owner, State Farm agent), Joe McDonald (vice president/branch manager at Marion Center Bank), Jeri Armagost and Lisa McBurnie.