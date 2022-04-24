BOSWELL – After a week of poor weather, the Curwensville Lady Tide came out ready to play Saturday as they picked up a doubleheader sweep of North Star, 16-0 and 17-0. There was plenty of offense on display by the Lady Tide besides solid pitching from ace, Joslynne Freyer.



The now 4-1 Lady Tide combined for 33 runs, 17 hits, and 15 walks between the two victories as the games were undoubtedly total team victories. As far as pitching, Freyer pitched two shutouts and picked up 16 strikeouts overall.



In game one, Taylor Luzier, Mackenzie Wall, and Shyanne Rudy each recorded two-hit games, with teammates Freyer, Teagan Harzinski, Rylee Wiggins, and Natalie Wischuck each adding one hit to 10 total for the contest. Harzinski also added her first homer of the season while scoring three runs of her own. Left-fielder, Wiggins, added four runs-batted-in while also scoring a run. The North Star offense in the opening game was limited to one hit, as Emma Albright added a base hit for the Lady Cougars.



Game two proved to be more of the same as Curwensville collected seven more hits and showed great patience at the plate as they drew 10 walks. Freyer, Wall, and Wischuck each added two hits for the second game, with Harzinski adding a double.



Luzier, Addisone Butler, and Wall each scored three runs, Maddie Butler and Wischuck added two runs each, and Freyer, Harzinski, and Wiggins each added one for the Lady Tide. Freyer and Maddie Butler each knocked in three runs to help pace Curwensville in the RBI column in game two.



In the circle, Freyer surrendered just two more hits in the second game while picking up eight more strikeouts. Freyer stayed ahead of hitters as she recorded 46 strikes on 62 pitches.



For North Star in game two, Kayley Brant and Sarah Hostetler each recorded a base-hit to help lead the Lady Cougars offense.



Curwensville’s next test comes against Juniata Valley on Tuesday, April 26 as they host Juniata Valley for a 4:30 p.m. game.



Game One



NORTH STAR – 0



Selah Eagleson (LF) 2000, Kayley Brant (SS) 1000, Sarah Hostetler (2B) 2000, Laiken Grove (3B) 2000, Emma Albright (1B) 2010, Gracie Eshelman (RF) 1000, Kyra Turner (P) 0000, Eliza Sheets (C) 1000, TOTALS 11 0 1 0.



Batting



TB: Emma Albright

ROE: Selah Eagleson



Fielding



E: Selah Eagleson 2, Kayley Brant, Laiken Grove 3



CURWENSVILLE – 16



Taylor Luzier (CF) 2302, Addison Butler (C) 4302, Joslynne Freyer (P) 4123, Mackenzie Wall (3B) 3321, Teagan Harzinski (1B) 2111, Ava Olosky (1B) 0101, Shyanne Rudy (2B) 2000, AJ Swatsworth (PH) 1000, Maddie Butler (RF) 3203, Natalie Wischuck (SS) 4221, Rylee Wiggins (DP) 0101, Marlee Gasper (LF) 0000. TOTALS 20 16 10 13.



Batting



2B: Taylor Luzier

HR: Teagan Harzinski

TB: Joslynne Freyer, Teagan Harzinski 4, Taylor Luzier 3, Shyanne Rudy 2, MacKenzie Wall 2, Rylee Wiggins, Natalie Wischuck

RBI: Joslynne Freyer, Teagan Harzinski 2, Taylor Luzier, Shyanne Rudy, MacKenzie Wall, Rylee Wiggins 4, Natalie Wischuck 3

ROE: Addison Butler, Joslynne Freyer, MacKenzie Wall, Rylee Wiggins



Fielding



E: Natalie Wischuck



Score by Inning



North Star 0 0 0 x x x x

Curwensville 5 11 x x x x x



Pitching



Curwensville



Joslynne Freyer



3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K.



North Star



2 IP, 10 H, 16 R, 1 ER, 5 BB.



W – Joslynne Freyer (3-1) L – Kyra Turner.



Game Two



CURWENSVILLE – 17

Taylor Luzier (CF) 2302, Addison Butler (C) 4302, Joslynne Freyer (P) 4123, Mackenzie Wall (3B) 3321, Teagan Harzinski (1B) 2111, Ava Olosky (1B) 0101, Shyanne Rudy (2B) 2000, AJ Swatsworth (PH) 1000, Maddie Butler (RF) 3203, Natalie Wischuck (SS) 4221, Rylee Wiggins (DP) 0101, Marlee Gasper (LF) 0000. TOTALS 25 17 7 15.



Batting



2B: Teagan Harzinski, MacKenzie Wall

3B: Natalie Wischuck

TB: Joslynne Freyer 2, Teagan Harzinski 2, MacKenzie Wall 3, Natalie Wischuck 4

RBI: Addison Butler 2, Maddison Butler 3, Joslynne Freyer 3, Teagan Harzinski, Taylor Luzier 2, Ava Olosky, MacKenzie Wall, Rylee Wiggins, Natalie Wischuck

ROE: Addison Butler, Maddison Butler, Natalie Wischuck

FC: Addison Butler, Maddison Butler

HBP: Ava Olosky, Shyanne Rudy, Rylee Wiggins

SB: Addison Butler, Taylor Luzier



Fielding



E: Teagan Harzinski



NORTH STAR – 0



Selah Eagleson (LF) 3000, Kayley Brant (SS) 3010, Sarah Hostetler (2B) 3010, Laiken Grove (3B) 1000, Emma Albright (1B) 2000, Gracie Eshelman (RF) 2000, Kyra Turner (P) 2000, Eliza Sheets (C) 2000, TOTALS 18 0 2 0.



Batting



TB: Kayley Brant, Selah Hostetler

ROE: Selah Eagleson

FC: Kayley Brant

HBP: Laiken Grove

SB: Kayley Brant 2



Fielding



E: L Grove 2, E Albright



Score by Inning



Curwensville 3 0 6 0 8 x x

North Star 0 0 0 0 0 x x



Pitching



Curwensville



Joslynne Freyer 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K.



North Star



Kyra Turner 5 IP, 7 H, 17 R, 10 ER, 10 BB, K.



W – Joslynne Freyer (4-1) L – Kyra Turner.