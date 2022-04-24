CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Democratic Committee has tickets on sale for its 2022 Spring Luncheon to be held on Sunday, May 1 at the Curwensville Community Center.

Social hour will begin at 12 p.m., meal to follow at 1 p.m., and speaking presentations will begin once the meal has been served.

State-wide candidates have been invited to speak, and Chairman Bob Tubbs will be the Master of Ceremonies. Dr. Donna Tubbs of Curwensville will be honored as the “Democrat of the Year.”

Tickets are $15 each, and children under 12 are free. You may receive tickets by mailing a check to CCDC, P.O. Box 262, Clearfield, PA 16830, by calling 814-205-3451, or by purchasing online at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/2022ccdcspringevent.