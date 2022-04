CLEARFIELD – Boy Scouts, Troop 2, will host a Mother’s Day pancake and sausage breakfast.

It will take place Sunday, May 8, from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., at the Presbyterian Church of Clearfield. The church is located at 119 N. Second St.

The cost is $8 per person and includes pancakes and sausage with butter and syrup, along with orange juice. Seating will be available inside and a drive-thru takeout on Church Street.