George Sager served our country in the United States Army. Name: George H. Sager Born: October 7, 1931 Died: February 21, 2022 Hometown: Brockport, Pa. Branch: U.S. Army George served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was laid to rest in the Brandy Camp Cemetery. Click here to view a full obituary. All American Awards and […]

