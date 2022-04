Waneta White, 98, died peacefully on February 25, 2022, at her home in Columbia, South Carolina. She was born on June 13, 1923 in Effingham, Illinois to Samuel and Alvina (Genaust) Marten. Waneta graduated from Effingham High School and attended business college in Decatur, Ilinois. She married Voris White following WWII, and his work in the gas/oil industry took them […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/waneta-white/