COALPORT – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) placed a radar-controlled speed display board on Route 53 in Coalport Borough, Clearfield County, to remind drivers to obey the posted speed limit.

The sign, placed Friday, will aid in curbing speeding, a common type of aggressive driving behavior.

The board faces northbound traffic between Union and Culvert streets. The board utilizes radar to determine the speeds of oncoming traffic and posts them to the lighted section of the sign.

The speed limit on Route 53 at this location is 25 miles per hour. The board will remain in this location for two to four weeks before being repositioned to face southbound traffic. PennDOT placed the board at the request of the municipality.

Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of crashes and fatalities in Pennsylvania. Other aggressive driving behaviors include running stop signs or red lights, passing illegally and tailgating.

Aggressive driving behaviors were a contributing factor in 47 percent of Clearfield County crashes in 2020.

