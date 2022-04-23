HARRISBURG – Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35) announced that two state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grants totaling $1,275,000 were awarded to Clearfield and Bedford counties for two major projects.

The City of DuBois was awarded $900,000 to build a new fire station for the DuBois emergency services. It will be applied toward the purchasing of local land and construction of a state-of-the-art fire station equipped with meeting rooms, bunk rooms, day facilities, apparatus bays and a training room.

“Our first responders are the backbone of our communities, so I am honored to assist in the construction of this state-of-the-art facility,” Langerholc said. “The impact on the community will be tremendous.”

In addition, a $375,000 grant was awarded to Bedford County Development Association towards the Bedford County Business Park I Building. This project was previously funded through the RACP and will provide the remaining monies for the completion of the building. Once built, businesses will be able to lease space, resulting in economic development and job creation.

“Investing in infrastructure is investing in our community,” Langerholc said. “These two projects will provide the necessary resources for the safety and success of Clearfield and Bedford residents.”

RACP is a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects. RACP projects are state-funded and cannot obtain primary funding under other state programs.