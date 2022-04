Homer G. Rugh, 89 of Punxsutawney passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022 at AM-PM Personal Care in Delancey. He was born May 27, 1932 to Homer G. and Mary (Quinn) Rugh in Grange. Homer was an active member of the Scotland Avenue Church of God. He served on the board of trustees, maintenance committee and missions board. He married […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/homer-g-rugh/