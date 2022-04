Delores M. “Dee Dee” Defelice, 67, of Punxsutawney, died Thursday, April 21, 2022, at her home. She was born June 11, 1954, in Punxsutawney, a daughter of the late Emogene (Sloniger) Defelice and Joseph C. “Yates” Defelice. Delores was a member of Saints Cosmas and Damian Roman Catholic Church of Punxsutawney. She was a graduate of the Vo-Tech Class of […]

