CLEARFIELD – Nichole Eminhizer, 41, of Clearfield is behind bars for the alleged assault of a teenage girl and drug possession.

According to a Lawrence Township police news release, officers were called to the Edgewood Apartment Complex concerning a physical domestic at 9:50 p.m. Thursday, April 21.

The incident involved Eminhizer and a 14-year-old girl, and allegedly escalated into a physical altercation that resulted in minor injuries to the girl.

On-scene investigation also led to the discovery of crystal methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, which was in plain view inside Eminhizer’s apartment, police say.

Eminhizer was subsequently taken into custody and put in county jail on charges, of child endangerment, simple assault, drug possession and related offenses.

Clearfield County’s Department of Children, Youth & Family Services was also contacted concerning the incident, according to the report.