DUBOIS – The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center of DuBois is excited to host a premier spring event on April 29-30.

Art in Bloom will be a fundraiser event that combines the elegance or whimsy of floral arrangements with the beauty of the gallery’s fine art.

The gallery will also highlight its mission of art education through demonstrations and classes featuring local florists and gallery artists.

Art in Bloom is sponsored by Brady Street Florist, Ramhorn Distillery and The Winery at Wilcox. The floral exhibits and reception are free and open to the public.

Registration for classes or lunch is online at www.winklergallery.org/art-in-bloom. Class descriptions are provided at the registration link.

People can join for a variety of events throughout the weekend. If you are interested in providing a floral arrangement, please visit the Web site for information.

The following is a schedule of events for Art in Bloom:

Friday, April 29:

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.: Floral Arrangement Class, April’s Flowers

5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.: Opening reception with a spirit tasting with Ramhorn Distillery

View beautiful floral arrangements and enjoy drinks and appetizers provided by event sponsors.

Purchase raffle tickets to vote for favorite floral arrangement, win an arrangement or a grand prize, such as six months of floral arrangements from Brady Street Florist (one arrangement per month for six months).

5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Floral Card Painting Class, John Thomas

6 p.m.: Painting Demonstration, Harlan Beagley

7 p.m.: Stained Glass Discussion, John Thomas

Saturday, April 30:

11 a.m.: Gallery/Art in Bloom opens

11 a.m.: Painted Pots/Paper Flowers Class, Susan Lodzson

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Kids Floral Painting Class, Harlan Beagley

12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.: Ladies Lunch at Luigi’s

Lunch on your own with Brady Street Florist Demonstration/Giveaways

Head to gallery after lunch to see Art in Bloom exhibits

2 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Wine tasting with The Winery at Wilcox

2 p.m. – 3 p.m.: Water Color Painting Demonstration, Perry Winkler

3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Floral Water Color Painting Class, Perry Winkler

6 p.m.: Bonsai Demonstration and Giveaway, Kevin Straub

7 p.m.: Voting ends/drawing for floral winners and grand prize

7:30 p.m. Announce winners

8 p.m.: Art in Bloom 2022 ends

Refreshments are being provided by: Hoss’s, Calliari Bakery and Italian Deli, Giant Eagle, Prontock Beer Distributor, Martin’s and Walmart.