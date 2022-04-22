HARRISBURG – Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35) will be hosting four constituent-focused events that will take place virtually and in person. They include:
Public Utility Commission Educational Forum
Tuesday, April 26 at 6 p.m.
Virtual
Educators from the Public Utility Commission will discuss how to shop for gas and electric suppliers.
To submit questions and register for this virtual event, visit https://www.senatorlangerholc.com/puc-education/.
Concealed Carry Educational Seminar
Wednesday, April 27 at 6 p.m.
Grice Gun Shop, 216 Reed St., Clearfield
Law enforcement representatives will speak on the rules and regulations regarding firearms and conceal carry in Pennsylvania. To register: https://www.senatorlangerholc.com/concealed-carry-seminar/.
American Red Cross Blood Drive
Tuesday, May 3 from 1:30-7 p.m.
Richland Fire Hall, 1321 Scalp Ave., Johnstown
Please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org
and enter “Richland” to schedule an appointment.
Lyme Disease Prevention Seminar
Thursday, May 19 at 6 p.m.
Hyde Volunteer Fire Company Hall, 1618 Washington Avenue, Clearfield
This seminar will focus on tick bite prevention, as well as how to improve early diagnosis of Lyme disease and other tick-born infections.
To register: https://www.senatorlangerholc.com/lyme-registration/.