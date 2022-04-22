HARRISBURG – Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35) will be hosting four constituent-focused events that will take place virtually and in person. They include:

Public Utility Commission Educational Forum

Tuesday, April 26 at 6 p.m.

Virtual

Educators from the Public Utility Commission will discuss how to shop for gas and electric suppliers.

To submit questions and register for this virtual event, visit https://www.senatorlangerholc.com/puc-education/.

Concealed Carry Educational Seminar

Wednesday, April 27 at 6 p.m.

Grice Gun Shop, 216 Reed St., Clearfield

Law enforcement representatives will speak on the rules and regulations regarding firearms and conceal carry in Pennsylvania. To register: https://www.senatorlangerholc.com/concealed-carry-seminar/.

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Tuesday, May 3 from 1:30-7 p.m.

Richland Fire Hall, 1321 Scalp Ave., Johnstown

Please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org

and enter “Richland” to schedule an appointment.

Lyme Disease Prevention Seminar

Thursday, May 19 at 6 p.m.

Hyde Volunteer Fire Company Hall, 1618 Washington Avenue, Clearfield

This seminar will focus on tick bite prevention, as well as how to improve early diagnosis of Lyme disease and other tick-born infections.

To register: https://www.senatorlangerholc.com/lyme-registration/.