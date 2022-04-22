HARRISBURG – Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R-35) announced Thursday that seven bridge, road and pedestrian projects in the district were selected for $3,145,497 in funding through the Multimodal Transportation Fund.

“As chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, I know the tremendous impact these funds will have on our local infrastructure needs,” Langerholc said.

“These projects will increase the quality of life for our residents by expanding access to hiking trails, addressing pedestrian and accessibility concerns, improving safety for bicyclists as well as boost economic development. I am grateful to PennDOT for the funding.”

The projects include:

Bedford County

Southampton Township – $470,523 to rehabilitate Covered Bridge Road and Johnson Road, providing access to the historic Hewitt Covered Bridge, two popular hiking trails, and state game lands in southern Bedford County.

Cambria County

Borough of Portage – $443,000 for the fifth phase of the Borough’s streetscape program to establish pedestrian connectivity and improve pedestrian safety through installation of new sidewalk, curb, and ADA ramps.

Summerhill Township – $241,361 to relocate 2,962 linear feet of Shaft Road from Donald Street to the bottom of Wilmore Heights Road to connect from Donald Street to the top of Wilmore Heights Road, 1,800 linear feet. The project includes installation of cross drains, guiderail, and signage.

Clearfield County

Bradford Township – $706,188 to widen the roadway and replace Egypt Road Bridge, a deteriorating one-lane bridge, heavily-traveled by campers and school buses, with a two-lane box culvert to accommodate the safe passage of wider vehicles. The project includes improvements for bicycle and pedestrian traffic.

Curwensville Borough – $589,832 to repair, mill, and pave nine borough streets.

Houtzdale Borough – $575,417 to improve sidewalks and provide lighting for safe pedestrian access along Hannah Street and enhance the connection between the Central Business District and the Houtzdale Line Rail Trail.

Penn Township – $119,176 for rehabilitation of Melody Road and Kratzer Run Road to increase safety for motorists and pedestrians.

For more information about the program, visit: https://www.penndot.pa.gov/ProjectAndPrograms/MultimodalProgram/pages/default.aspx.