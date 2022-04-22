MORRISDALE – Lana Hubler-Thompson has turned her life long love for horses into a non-profit organization that rescues horses, mules, ponies and donkeys.

“We will rescue, retrain and re-home some, but for many, this is their home forever,” Hubler-Thompson of Forgotten Hearts Horse Sanctuary explained. Some of them are then used in the various programs offered by the group.

“It’s all about the horses.”

They are hosting a “Forgotten Hearts 2nd Wild West Festival” on Saturday, April 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Morrisdale Rec Center.

There will be line dancing, a DJ, country music, food concession stands, horse-drawn wagon rides, a large Chinese auction, a 50/50, contests and even pony rides if the weather co-operates, she said.

Their tiniest rescue, “Whisper” and their largest, “Rio” will also be on hand, weather permitting.

The event also includes a huge flee market with over 25 vendors, and prizes for the best western outfits. Admission is free.

“Try a root beer or sarsaparilla float or a delicious goodie at the Tumbleweed Saloon,” she suggested. Or you can get your photo taken at a livery stable photo booth.

“There will be our own marshal, sheriffs and deputies patrolling the grounds. You might even have to come up with bail money to get yourself out of jail!”

Veterans will be recognized during the festival.

Hubler-Thompson, who started the organization 10 years ago, said she has many future plans for the sanctuary, which will benefit veterans including getting a bigger barn with a riding arena for use in a riding programs for veterans, therapy for special needs, depression, health and mental issues; and open programs for any age horse lovers.

This is in honor of her father who was a U.S. Army veteran who loved horses and “because veterans are the heart of our country.”

She credits her father for supporting her love of horses, which began when she was 2-years-old. Her dad gave her “my first beautiful pinto pony, Beauty when I was 6-years-old.”

Her continued love of horses is obvious.

“Everyday after work, I’m in the barn, my favorite place to be, feeding, watering, cleaning, grooming and riding the horses.

“Horses are so positively wonderful to be around for the mind, body and soul. Horses have been proven to heal humans emotionally and physically by riding and handling them.”

One cause dear to her heart is stopping horse slaughter.

Although it is illegal to slaughter horses for human consumption in the United States, in 2020 about 36,000 are taken to Mexico or Canada for slaughter, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). Fortunately, this number fell to less than 24,000 in 2021.

Additional legislation is being considered in Congress in the SAFE Act of 2021, which would ban all transportation of horses for human consumption.

The sanctuary is working to get laws of this type passed by getting petitions signed and is educating people about the horrible practice.

“Horses are one of God’s most beautiful, loving, intelligent and magnificent creatures, and should be treated as such, and many times are treated the worst.

“They should never ever be forced to lose their dignity,” she said.

Recently they rescued Rio who was in a Texas “kill pen” and being loaded onto a slaughter truck headed to Mexico “for a horrible death.”

With minutes to spare they networked together and “managed to get her off that truck in the nick of time.”

“She is the absolute sweetest horse ever. We love her so much!”

She spoke of the benefit of having horses because they are “so positively wonderful to be around for the mind, body and soul.

“Horses have been proven to heal humans emotionally and physically by riding and handling them,” she noted.

If you would like to support her efforts to stop horse slaughter and/or the sanctuary, you can contact her at 814-577-4834 or send a check to: Forgotten Hearts Horse Sanctuary, 963 Allport Cutoff, Morrisdale, PA 16858.

All donations are appreciated and tax deductible.