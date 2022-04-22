The Curwensville Area Revitalization Entity will be hosting its Community Cleanup Day at the end of this month.

It will cover Curwensville Borough, Irvin Park, Grampian Borough and Pike Township on Saturday, April 30, beginning at 9 a.m.

CARE is in need of volunteers. Community and civic associations, schools and youth groups, families and businesses, sports teams, etc., are all welcome to organize teams.

Volunteers can assemble at 9 a.m. at these three locations: Northwest Savings Bank in Curwensville, the band shell at Irvin Park or St. Bonaventure Church in Grampian.

Volunteers can help sweep streets in Curwensville and Grampian areas; pick up trash along the highway; or cleanup debris and trim underbrush at Irvin Park.

Safety vests, work gloves and trash bags will be provided, along with a limited number of brooms and shovels.

Volunteers are asked to bring along their shovels, rakes, brooms, wheelbarrows, clippers and muck buckets.

A neighborhood cleanup is one of the best investments people can make, says Shannon Reiter, president of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful. “Any neighborhood can be lifted up by positive action.

“We invite all Pennsylvanians to join us this spring to cleanup vacant lots, streets and riverbanks, as well as to plant gardens and trees or to mulch a local playground.

“Join us to Pick Up Pennsylvania and make a difference in your neighborhood.”