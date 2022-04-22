CLEARFIELD – Rick Mattern of Clearfield addressed borough council Thursday night about the fate of the Third Ward Building.

He said sadly the fire department was not interested in pursuing the building but suggested that perhaps the borough could utilize it as a community center, citing that it’s a worthy pursuit and an asset to the community.

Council, however, voted to advertise the Third Ward Building for sale next month.

Derek Walker, who’s running for Pennsylvania state representative, addressed council about new economic opportunities for Clearfield County.

He also spoke about education for children in the area, and believes that where a student lives shouldn’t dictate their success.

According to Walker, about 30 percent of students in the area do not have adequate Internet access, and one of his top priorities is to catch up the infrastructure to bring high-speed Internet to the area.

Code Enforcement Officer Andrea Stewart reminded residents who are spring cleaning to make sure they are contacting their respective garbage companies to inquire about hauling away certain items such as old furniture.

Stewart said residents have a seven-day window to remove such bigger items from the curb before possibly facing a citation.

Mayor Mason Strouse announced that April 30 will be Clearfield Community Cleanup Day in partnership with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, a state-wide initiative.

The event will start at 9:30 a.m. at the Lower Witmer Park gazebo. Vests, work gloves and trash bags will be provided, but residents are encouraged to bring their own too if they would like.

Businesses and organizations are encouraged to participate. The Mayor Mason Strouse Facebook page as well as the borough’s Web site has more information or residents can also call the Borough Administration office at 814-765-7817.

According to Strouse, the borough will also be participating in Relay for Life’s “Paint the Town Purple” event that runs from May 21 to June 5. More details are to follow at a later time.

Council approved to accept the resignation of Kim Kaschalk as the parking meter attendant and to hire April Johnson as the new parking meter attendant.

Also, council approved to hire Stephanie Foster as the police department secretary, and to close Market Street between Second Street and Temple Avenue, and Third Street between Cherry Street and Church Avenue on Saturday, June 25, from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., for the annual Bloom and Berry Bash.