PSP Clearfield

State police are investigating a residential burglary that occurred on Main St. in Coalport Borough that occurred between March 16 and March 22. An unknown actor gained access to the residence through the basement door and removed numerous items. The investigation continues.

State police were dispatch to check the welfare in Coalport Borough where a male was passed out in his vehicle. Upon arrival the male was being treated by EMS. Charges were filed against Timothy Grives, 24, of Westover on a drug possession.

State police responded to a two vehicle accident on I-80 in Pine Twp. the driver of a 2017 Freightliner attempted to slow down for a previous accident, lost control of the vehicle and striking the rear of a 2020 Jeep Cherokee. The Jeep was towed from the scene. No injuries were reported.

State police conducted a traffic stop on Dear Creek Rd. During the investigation it was determined that April Tressel, 31, of Falltentimber and Lynn Kovach, 37, of Curwensville provided false names to law enforcement. Tressel was also in possession of drug. Charges have been filed.

State police responded to an accidental shooting in Bradford Twp. The victim’s vehicle was struck by a stray bullet while pulling into a driveway off the Woodland Bigler Highway. The incident appears to be accidental in nature. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Clearfield.

Lawrence Twp.

Police responded to a domestic incident on the Clearfield Shawville Highway. A 35 year old male engaged in a physical altercation with a known female. The male was taken into custody and charges have been filed.