The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 449 vehicle crashes, which resulted in more than 100 injured travelers and four deaths during the Easter holiday weekend.

Alcohol was a factor in 10% of the crashes, including one fatal crash, and resulted in 341 DUI arrests. Troopers also arrested 255 individuals on criminal charges and issued 13,490 traffic citations between April 15-17.

CRASH DATA

Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2022 (3 days) 449 4 4 101 47 1 2019 (3 days) 540 1 2 129 38 0

ENFORCEMENT DATA

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2022 (3 days) 341 4,784 57 415 8,234 2019 (3 days) 396 5,847 76 511 9,043

Statistical information was not collected during 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and mitigation efforts that were in place throughout Pennsylvania.

More information on 2022 Easter holiday enforcement, broken down by troop, is available here. These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

For more statistical information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.