CLEARFIELD – At Tuesday’s Lawrence Township meeting, Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner discussed an agreement with Zito Media that will bring free broadband to some areas of Lawrence Township with the help of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The agreement would provide public WiFi access points at the Lawrence Township Building, the Lawrence Township Rec Park, Hyde Fire Company and Lawrence Township Company No. 1 on Mill Road.

The Clearfield County Commissioners also recently agreed to allow use of one of the towers close to Rec Park on Williams Road.

The access points should be up and running by late summer and will be regulated. Ruffner said this will be a big help for the community since there are some residents that don’t have access to WiFi.

Louis Stubbs with the Glen Richey Fire Company also addressed the supervisors on Tuesday about ongoing fire police issues.

He was adamant about not disbanding due to the current issues. Police Chief Doug Clark commended Stubbs and thanked him for what the fire police do on accident scenes.

Ruffner and Supervisor Randy Powell both suggested that there would be a fire chief meeting set up soon to discuss matters of concern with the fire companies involved.

Roadmaster Ron Woodling also gave an update about Fork Run, saying that a temporary bridge will be installed until the pipe work is finished. He also said a pole will be moved 15 feet back near Park Avenue and the Clearfield Bypass.

Paving bids were received and opened for the Coal Hill/Gulich Avenue area. The New Enterprise bid was $317,299.45 while Chemung Supply’s bid was $119,000 for the guardrail work.

The Glenn O. Hawbaker bid was $299,248 for the total project and HRI Inc.’s bid was $308,605. The supervisors approved to accept Hawbaker’s bid for $299,248.

Clark also requested that the supervisors promote Officer Nathan Lash to full-time. It was approved, effective May 8.