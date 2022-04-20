PUNXSUTAWNEY – The Pennsylvania State Police, Troop C, Camp Cadet Program is currently seeking a volunteer nurse or paramedic to compliment the camp staff this summer.

Camp staff members reside on campus throughout the week of the camp and all meals and single occupant lodging accommodations are provided.

The duties required of the Camp Cadet Nurse include: the administration of first aid, the storage, scheduling and dispensing of all camper medicines, and the maintenance of all camp emergency medical supplies and camper medical records.

In addition, criminal records checks, including Pennsylvania Child Abuse History Certification, are required.

The camp will take place on the campus of Clarion University, July 24 through July 29, 2022, and is for boys and girls, 13 to 15 years of age, from Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean and Northern Indiana Counties.

The activities presented at Camp Cadet include a full range of demonstrations and speakers from local fire departments, specialty units from the PSP (aviation, forensics, S.E.R.T.), state Game Commission, a retired U.S. Navy SEAL, F.B.I., U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Coast Guard, a county coroner and PA National Guard.

During the week, campers will also enjoy a canoe trip on the Clarion River in Cooks Forest.

This is a fun camp for young people to learn about law enforcement and teamwork. This is not a camp for problem-solving of young people.

The program is conducted under conditions similar to the training experienced by cadets at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy.

Campers are required to rise in the morning and participate in physical training. Movement about the campus is done in military formation and campers are required to address people according to military standards.

Interested individuals are asked to contact Trooper Bruce A. Morris at brmorris@pa.gov or by calling 814-772-2399.

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov.