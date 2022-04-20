Theron G. Terry Noble recently announced his candidacy for re-election to Pennsylvania Democratic State Committee as Clearfield County’s representative.

Noble in his first term served as the treasurer for the Senior Caucus. During his second term, he founded the Rural Caucus – PA Dems, which he has chaired since 2015.

The Rural Caucus is now the largest PA Dems’ caucus. In 2018, in addition to chairing the Rural Caucus, Noble was also elected to the PA Dems Executive Committee.

In endorsing Noble, Carol Fox, Clearfield County treasurer, noted: “Terry understands the hearts and minds of Clearfield County Democrats. He also has a vision as to how the party needs to win back many who feel the party left them”.

Brad Kirsch, chairman, Senior Caucus stated: “Chairman Noble’s advocacy for expanding rural employment opportunity by a return to essential services such as hospitals, public education, senior services and modern communications and job expansion in rural areas is being echoed by leading Democratic candidates.”

Marty Wilder, McKean County chairwoman, wrote: “[Noble] is well respected not just by leaders of the State Democratic Committee but also by individual Democrats like me.”

Noble has been a strong advocate for the development of rare earth elements as the next generation of family sustaining jobs while being good stewards of the environment by including acid mine drainage clean-up and much-needed forest management in the process.

Noble calls this opportunity “a win for Clearfield County, Pennsylvania and the Nation.”

In addition to his duties at the State Committee level, Noble has remained active at the county level. By helping to circulate nominating petitions, phone banking and door-to-door canvassing, Noble hears and understands the Democrats of Clearfield County.

Noble was instrumental in arranging for the Biden Bus to stop in Clearfield County. He also has contributed his legal services as a member of the Voter Protection Team at the County and State levels as well as participating in the post-election audit.

Dave Glass, Clearfield County Commissioner, endorsed Noble concluding: “He has the skills, the temperament and the experience for the job.”

When asked his primary goal for the next term, Noble stated “Strong leadership to protect and preserve our democracy with a return to civility and truth.

“Our party’s values of democracy and its underpinning of equal opportunity ring true not only in rural areas but all through our Nation.”