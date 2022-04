Joanne Mumma, 87, DuBois, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Penn Highlands DuBois. Born June 23, 1934, in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late William and Carrie (Gilham) Dobson. On October 1, 1955, she married William H. Mumma in Clearfield. He survives. Joanne graduated from the DuBois Area High School in 1952. She was a homemaker, worked […]

