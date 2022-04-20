CLEARFIELD – A DuBois man was found guilty of a felony drug charge after a trial Tuesday in Clearfield County Court.

According to District Attorney Ryan Sayers, Robert Lee Miller, 39, was found guilty of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance-methamphetamine, and three misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance for having methamphetamine, Fentanyl and carfentanil, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sayers noted that because of his prior criminal record, Miller is expected to spend a significant time in state prison.

Online court documents indicate that Miller pleaded guilty to felony drug charges in 2019 when he was sentenced to 18 months to 36 months in state prison.

The affidavit of probable cause recounts how on Feb. 20, 2020, DuBois City police were contacted by state parole agents asking them to arrest Miller and search his home on South State Street.

When they arrived on the scene, the parole agents entered the home while police stood by to assist, if necessary.

One of the agents contacted the officers saying they had located “a good amount of methamphetamine” inside the residence.

The officers then entered the home where they saw Miller in handcuffs. After being shown the methamphetamine, the parole agents found in Miller’s bedroom, they also noticed drug paraphernalia.

A search warrant was obtained and executed on the home during which they found additional drugs, paraphernalia, digital scales, four cell phones and several cameras.

Several items were sent to the crime lab for further testing.

In all there was 22.58 grams of methamphetamine, 0.019 grams of Fentanyl and residue that was both Fentanyl and Carfentanil, according to the report.

Miller is scheduled to be sentenced on June 16.